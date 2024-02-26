Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Sells 149,142 Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) by 79.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,142 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PIM. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.17. 58,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,404. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

