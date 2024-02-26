Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Sells 1,253,227 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 88.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,253,227 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 155,646 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 324.4% in the second quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 381,743 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 491,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 24.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 432,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 85,196 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 364,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.07. 1,292,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,100. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $792.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

