Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,598 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 18.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the second quarter worth about $750,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Price Performance

FXY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.45. The company had a trading volume of 31,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,625. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $71.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.97. The company has a market capitalization of $221.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.05 and a beta of 0.05.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

