Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Invests $3.34 Million in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 238,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000. ProShares UltraShort QQQ makes up about 1.3% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 125.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 212.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QID stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.36. 9,528,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,976,824. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $22.45.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

