Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Invests $121,000 in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLN. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2,043.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 309.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

MLN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.03. 132,253 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

