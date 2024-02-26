Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 29,074 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund makes up 1.5% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 152.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 52,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 20.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,378 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.66 per share, with a total value of $671,833.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,166,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,757,508.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 65,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,254 over the last three months.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CEM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.29. 25,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,578. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.66. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $42.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

