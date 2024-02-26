Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) by 4,479.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641,911 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned about 2.58% of SuRo Capital worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSSS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in SuRo Capital by 51.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the first quarter worth about $98,000. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,889.65. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,848.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 19,000 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $76,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,854.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 14,815 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,889.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,071,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,848.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 55,115 shares of company stock valued at $221,997 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSSS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.26. 87,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,327. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a market cap of $107.39 million, a PE ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 1.54. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 22.35, a current ratio of 22.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

