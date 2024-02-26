Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned about 0.45% of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQL. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 346.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:HQL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.86. 38,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,323. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $14.37.
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.
