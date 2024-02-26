Thomas A. Hassfurther Sells 14,191 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE PKG traded down $1.57 on Monday, reaching $173.84. The company had a trading volume of 189,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.11 and a 200-day moving average of $157.74. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $176.96.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $163,314,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $123,821,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,404,000 after purchasing an additional 663,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 112.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,486,000 after purchasing an additional 366,636 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

