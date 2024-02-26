The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $66.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.14%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

View Our Latest Report on Southern

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.