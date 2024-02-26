The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Lessened by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 79.3% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.22.

SHW traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $322.62. The company had a trading volume of 631,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,613. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $324.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.18.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock worth $2,982,293. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

