The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $19.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.12.

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

