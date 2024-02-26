The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,607,000 after acquiring an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,912,000 after acquiring an additional 146,006 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,658,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,687. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.03. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 112.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

