The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 76.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,742 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.7% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $149.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.03. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 115.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

