The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives $13.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

AAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aaron’s

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Aaron’s news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after acquiring an additional 39,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aaron’s by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 221,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aaron’s by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after buying an additional 94,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.1% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,249,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,662,000 after acquiring an additional 61,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Shares of AAN opened at $10.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. Aaron’s has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.