TG Therapeutics (TGTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $35.67.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 217,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,628,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after buying an additional 3,804,406 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,318.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 49,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 46,406 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.