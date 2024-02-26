Tezos (XTZ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29.02 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $29.02 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001269 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000995 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 993,108,543 coins and its circulating supply is 972,237,882 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

