Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at China Renaissance

China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TSLA. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a reduce rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.89.

Tesla stock opened at $192.64 on Monday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $613.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,928 shares of company stock worth $20,545,953 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

