TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0365 on Top Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $327.12 million and approximately $126.06 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00071652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00023608 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00020235 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008270 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001476 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,777,039,463 coins and its circulating supply is 8,968,346,175 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

