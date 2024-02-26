TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Barclays

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

TIXT opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.85.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,554,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after purchasing an additional 699,567 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,941,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 689,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth $10,278,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 451.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 375,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

