TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TELUS by 18.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 59.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in TELUS in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 125,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

TU opened at $17.86 on Monday. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.2793 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 258.14%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

