Teleflex’s (TFX) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $285.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teleflex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.56.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Teleflex

Teleflex Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TFX stock opened at $237.75 on Friday. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $276.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.05 and a 200-day moving average of $223.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 332.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 305.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.