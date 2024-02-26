Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC lowered its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,148 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 200,262 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 658,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 57,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $138,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $14.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,662. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,416 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDOC. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

