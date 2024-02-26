Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $70.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TNK

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 10,816.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 41.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 666.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.