Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Stock Price Down 2.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) was down 2.4% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $44.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Teck Resources traded as low as $38.58 and last traded at $38.64. Approximately 868,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,585,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,431,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,542,000 after buying an additional 457,592 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,588,000 after buying an additional 5,933,226 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,881,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,995,000 after buying an additional 2,432,378 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,283,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,764,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,757,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.25.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

