Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.60

Shares of Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01), with a volume of 1943116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

Technology Minerals Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.22.

Technology Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Technology Minerals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company. It explores for battery metals comprising cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and manganese. The company operates mineral resource projects in Ireland, Spain, Cameroon, and the United States. Technology Minerals Plc was 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.