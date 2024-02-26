Teca Partners LP Takes $2.84 Million Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Teca Partners LP acquired a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000. TKO Group accounts for about 2.4% of Teca Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,602,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $12,921,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $118,378,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $13,324,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKO Group stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $85.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,730. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $106.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TKO shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

