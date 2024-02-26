Teca Partners LP Raises Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Teca Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 4.7% of Teca Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Teca Partners LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,837 shares of company stock worth $14,012,071 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG traded up $6.93 on Monday, reaching $2,653.65. 49,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,265. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,725.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,395.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,129.53.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

