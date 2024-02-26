Teca Partners LP Invests $10.50 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Teca Partners LP purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 118,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,502,000. TJX Companies makes up 8.9% of Teca Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in TJX Companies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,557 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $98.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.57. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $99.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

