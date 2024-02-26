TD Securities Lowers Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target to $25.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

KRP stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $99.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.89 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 221.74%.

In other news, Director T Scott Martin purchased 11,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,092.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $45,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director T Scott Martin bought 11,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $168,260.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,092.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,676,000 after purchasing an additional 709,547 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,381,000 after acquiring an additional 243,761 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,859,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,755,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 26,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,033,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 43,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

