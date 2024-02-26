Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

TGT stock opened at $151.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.47. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $172.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Target by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Target by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

