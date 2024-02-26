Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Price Performance
Shares of TEDU opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.63. Tarena International has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85.
Tarena International Company Profile
