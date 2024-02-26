Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Lowered by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $652,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 66.6% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,158,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,552,000 after buying an additional 45,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 3.3% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,387. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.90%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

