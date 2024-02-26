Synovus Financial Corp Sells 7,099 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 344,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $35,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.10. The stock had a trading volume of 724,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,767. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day moving average is $109.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

