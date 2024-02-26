Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,651 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,688. The stock has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.11.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.