Synovus Financial Corp Sells 113,128 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,457,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,128 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned 1.85% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $99,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,028,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,956,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPTS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 803,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,629. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

