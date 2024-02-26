Synovus Financial Corp Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $41,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,680,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,731,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 768,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 378,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 88,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 210,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $77.29. 14,697,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,522,002. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $77.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average is $71.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

