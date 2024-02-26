Synovus Financial Corp Has $58.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.7% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $58,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $909,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $365,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $937,000. W Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.23. 728,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,587. The stock has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $179.28.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

