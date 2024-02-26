Synovus Financial Corp Has $31.37 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,475 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,684 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,021 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $48.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,773,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,708,770. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $195.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.42%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.