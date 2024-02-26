Synovus Financial Corp Has $30.94 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Visa by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,802,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 1,634.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,938,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $935,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,026 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,461 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,817. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $284.15. 3,782,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,409,387. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $285.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.25. The company has a market cap of $521.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

