Synovus Financial Corp Has $23.13 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 460,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,981 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $23,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rollins Financial boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,860,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,752. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

