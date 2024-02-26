Synovus Financial Corp Has $19.96 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,307 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 338,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 4,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 13,991 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of DUK traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,796,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,155. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day moving average is $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

