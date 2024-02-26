Synovus Financial Corp Has $176.56 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,073 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.34% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $176,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,400 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,773 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,067,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,520 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.09. The stock had a trading volume of 23,555,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,409,070. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

