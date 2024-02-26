Synovus Financial Corp Has $17.79 Million Stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 2.89% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $17,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

QGRO stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.98. The stock had a trading volume of 31,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,421. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $59.48 and a one year high of $82.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.29. The company has a market capitalization of $748.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

