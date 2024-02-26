Synovus Financial Corp Has $17.79 Million Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 2.89% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $17,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA QGRO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,421. The company has a market capitalization of $748.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $59.48 and a 52 week high of $82.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.29.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.