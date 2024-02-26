Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,419 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.24% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $42,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,114,000 after buying an additional 4,150,652 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,631,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,281,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,132,000 after acquiring an additional 250,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,165,000 after buying an additional 6,021,089 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $58.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,987,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,484. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1674 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

