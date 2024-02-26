Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,164,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,375 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises about 10.8% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned 3.14% of Global Payments worth $942,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after buying an additional 2,703,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,300,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $197,875,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after buying an additional 1,481,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,733,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $133.80. 1,153,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.43 and its 200 day moving average is $122.63. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.