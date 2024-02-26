Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,307 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,918,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,923,000 after purchasing an additional 144,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.65. 3,796,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,155. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.32.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

