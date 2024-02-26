Synovus Financial Corp Buys 9,184 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.1 %

PFE stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.18. 44,511,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,171,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a market cap of $153.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

