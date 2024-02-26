Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 6,352 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $41,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,697,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,522,002. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $77.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

